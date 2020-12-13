During his appearance on WINCLY, Johnny Gargano discussed the legacy of Pat Patterson. Here’s what he had to say:

I didn’t get to interact with Pat as much as I liked to honestly. Every single time I saw him backstage, he always had a smile on his face. He was always willing to help anyone out. Always willing to lend a hand in anything you wanted. Everyone I know speaks very highly of him. I actually told Shawn Michaels this recently. He told the story that Pat Patterson was the one who told him to do the superkick. I told Shawn, ‘Man, if Pat wasn’t around what would all us indie guys be doing? Would probably being doing that back suplex stuff.’ His legacy speaks for itself. I think WWE and NXT and wrestling in general was molded by him. It’s really tragic he is not around anymore. I was happy I was able to be part of the 10-bell tribute on NXT.

