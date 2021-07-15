During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Johnny Gargano spoke on what NXT can do to increase viewership. Here’s what he had to say:

We’ve gone after different niche crowds, and we’ve brought back Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc, which did immensely well. It did great. I think it just comes down to being able to tell long-term stories. Everyone knows me, I love Marvel movies and all that. I love being able to reward people for watching. You don’t ever want to feel like you’re wasting your time. You don’t want to tune in one week and then tune in the next week like, ‘Wait, what’s happening?’ You want to see a thread, you want to see a long-term story. I think that’s when NXT is at its best is when we’re capable of telling these long-term stories like me and Tommaso [Ciampa] and stories like Kyle [O’Reilly] and Adam [Cole]. If you’re able to tell these stories, that’s when you hook the audience and start building your viewership is when from week-to-week you’re rewarding the viewers for tuning in.

Credit: Busted Open Radio. H/T 411Mania.