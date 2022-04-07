Pro-wrestling superstar and former triple-crown NXT champion Johnny Gargano recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a potential return to WWE in a producer role once his in-ring career comes to an end, but admits that he is still chasing that WrestleMania moment. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks what he would want to do after his in-ring career comes to an end:

“It’s hard. Obviously the name Johnny Gargano in wrestling will always be beneficial money-wise. People will want to pay to see me wrestle, meet me, and learn from me. In reality, I have a job for life. I could go back to WWE and be a producer, be a coach or train people.”

Assumes that a producer position would be open to him in WWE if he wanted it:

“I hope so. I assume so. I have a great relationship with everyone there. But I have said that I want to wrestle until I’m 40, and that’s 6 years away. So I only have 5 years to maximize whatever I want to do in this.”

Whether he still wants that WrestleMania moment:

“Of course. I don’t know when or if that will come. I have said numerous times that I have a great relationship there, but what sacrifices am I going to have to make to make that happen? I would hate to be on the road and miss Quill’s first word or walking for the first time. Me and Candice only plan to have one kid, so we only have this one shot.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)