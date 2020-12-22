WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano says he won’t stop until his wife Candice LeRae has the NXT Women’s Title around her waist.

Gargano tweeted a photo of LeRae with the title this week and wrote, “Cool. I won’t stop until this happens.”

One fan wrote that Gargano should just do a “Finger Poke of Doom” and let her take his title. He responded and went on about how LeRae deserves her run with the NXT Women’s Title, and The Way is going to make sure she gets it.

“As great as that would be.. she’s been the best for a very very long time.. long before even coming to WWE. For what she’s gone through and done for that division.. She DESERVES her run with the NXT Women’s Championship. And we’re gonna make sure she gets it,” Gargano wrote.

LeRae is currently dealing with an injured arm from the recent WarGames match. The Way (Gargano, LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) will host this week’s “A Very Gargano Christmas” edition of NXT on the USA Network.

You can see Gargano’s full tweets below:

As great as that would be.. she's been the best for a very very long time.. long before even coming to WWE. For what she's gone through and done for that division.. She DESERVES her run with the NXT Women's Championship. And we're gonna make sure she gets it. https://t.co/Cf7Srd9KAe — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 22, 2020

