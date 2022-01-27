Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS took place from Cleveland, OH, which is the hometown of former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano.

Fans at Dynamite chanted for “Johnny Wrestling!” several times during the show as there was some speculation that Gargano would make his Dynamite debut in his hometown. Gargano took to Twitter after the show and reacted to the chants.

“I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you’re excited to see me back at it. It’s scary to step away because your insecurities say ‘they’ll forget about you’.. but you haven’t forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWrestling [heart emoji],” he wrote.

Gargano has been a free agent since leaving WWE in early December. There have been rumors on Gargano possibly signing with AEW, but nothing is official and he’s currently taking some time away from the ring as he and his wife, NXT Superstar Candice LeRae, prepare to welcome their first baby in February.

Stay tuned for more on Gargano. You can see his full post-Dynamite tweet below:

I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you're excited to see me back at it. It's scary to step away because your insecurities say "they'll forget about you".. but you haven't forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWrestling ❤ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 27, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.