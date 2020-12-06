Johnny Gargano’s custom ring gear will pay tribute to the NFL’s Cleveland Browns at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event as he faces off against Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff in a Triple Threat. The Browns defeated The Tennessee Titans 41-35 today.

“The @Browns handled their business today.. now it’s my turn. Let’s make it a clean sweep for Cleveland! #Browns #NXTTakeOver,” he wrote on Twitter.

You can see Gargano’s full tweet with photos below:

The @Browns handled their business today.. now it's my turn. Let's make it a clean sweep for Cleveland! #Browns #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ifpnIuuiRM — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 6, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.