NXT superstar Johnny Garagno was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss the former triple-crown champion’s classic two-out of-three falls matchup with Adam Cole at Takeover New York in 2019. Hear his thoughts on the bout, which include a story of Cole nearly choking to death on his own hair, below.

Talks his history at Takeovers and how he and Adam Cole drew the highest grossing gate in NXT history:

Not that daunting. That’s been a known thing for me, ‘Johnny Gargano matches go really long at TakeOver.’ I don’t feel pressure to where…I had the match with Roderick and that went well. Then I had the match with Tommaso in New Orleans and that went well. I have so much big match experience to where I feel comfortable in that role. I knew what that night meant, especially for me and Adam. We always talked about having a moment on a big stage like that. To have that match in the Barclays Center, WrestleMania weekend, the highest-grossing gate in NXT history, two Indie guys who were told we would never make it.

Recalls Cole almost vomiting because he got hair in his mouth:

Going back and watching that third fall, it was such a cool feeling. I’ve never felt a sound like I did when I kicked out of his Last Shot. My ears were ringing. I’ll also remember that after the kickout, he throws a temper tantrum and goes to say something in my face, his hair gets into his mouth. As he talks, he almost throws up.

