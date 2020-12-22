Top NXT superstar and current North American champion Johnny Gargano responded to a fan on Twitter who joked that Gargano should allow his wife, Candice LeRae, to hit him with the infamous Finger Poke of Doom and become the new N.A. champion. Gargano would write back with an honest assessment, stating how LeRae has done so much for the yellow-and-black brand and that she deserves a shot as the top title-holder for the women’s division.

He says, “As great as that would be.. she’s been the best for a very very long time.. long before even coming to WWE. For what she’s gone through and done for that division.. She DESERVES her run with the NXT Women’s Championship. And we’re gonna make sure she gets it.”

LeRae has challenged for the NXT women’s title on more than one occasion throughout her NXT sting, coming up short against the likes of Shayna Baszler and the current champion Io Shirai. See Gargano’s tweet below.