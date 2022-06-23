Former NXT superstar and Triple-Crown champion Johnny Gargano announced on his Twitter earlier today that he will be in Chicago this Sunday (June 26th) for the Chicago Cards Show. He later adds that this booking is entirely coincidental and has nothing to do with the highly anticipated AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which also takes place from Chicago this Sunday.

Gargano writes, “This Sunday (June 26th) I’ll be in Chicago at The Chicago Card Show presented by Midwest Sports Buffet! I’ll be signing autographs in the morning! For more info visit http://midwestsportsbuffet.com. I promise you this is ridiculously coincidental and has been booked for months. I’ll only be in Chicago for like 8 hours! I also realize in saying this that only like 5% of you are going to believe I’m actually telling the truth.”

Many have assumed that Gargano would join AEW ever since he departed NXT last year. Some fans thought he would be the surprise entrant in the recent Owen Hart Memorial tournament, with the new speculation being that he’ll be Bryan Danielson’s handpicked replacement to face Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door.

