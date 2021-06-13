WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne in a fatal 5-way match for the NXT Title will take place at the TakeOver: In Your House special.

Gargano hyped up the match by telling Cole that it’s a good thing he knows a ‘good dentist.’ This was a reference to Cole being in a relationship with AEW’s Dr. Britt Baker, who is a dentist.

“There’s always revenge on my mind. I am very loyal to the people that are loyal to me, but if you spite me, I do not forget. I always remember. But we’re talking about something that happened two years ago. Part of me thinks I should thank Adam Cole, because I sat back and I watched him go to Cleveland, Ohio, with the NXT Championship. Go to my dad’s restaurant. I watched that happen. Then what did people do? They still cheered for him. That taught me that people, they’re not loyal. They still cheered a piece of garbage. Yes, Adam Cole is a piece of garbage, but I respect his accomplishments. I respect what he is capable of in that ring — but that was almost two years ago. Looking around this room, after what Adam Cole has pulled the last two weeks, after he threw a chair in my face, I think everyone here in that 5-Way wants to kick Adam Cole’s teeth down his throat. Monday morning, I think he is going to be very happy he knows a good dentist.“

