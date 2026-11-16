Johnny Gargano believes today’s WWE NXT Superstars have opportunities that he and his fellow performers could only dream about during the brand’s Black and Gold era.

The former NXT Champion recently spoke with MickeyBlog.com about the evolution of WWE’s developmental brand and how much things have changed since his time as one of its top stars.

Gargano, who was a fixture on NXT programming from 2015 to 2021, pointed specifically to the increased crossover between NXT and WWE’s main roster brands, Raw and SmackDown.

According to Gargano, those types of opportunities were something he and his colleagues pushed for during their time in NXT.

“Yeah, man, it’s such a different time period from when we were in NXT compared to now,” Gargano said. “Guys get such a better opportunity. We would actually kill for a chance like this to have like a, co-promotion with Raw and SmackDown. We were begging for stuff like that during the Black and Gold time.”

The former NXT Champion went on to praise the current generation of talent for taking advantage of the increased exposure, noting that the opportunities are well-deserved.

“To be able to do that now, it’s so, so great for these young guys and girls that are able to just kind of get such a great spotlight that they deserve because they work incredibly hard and they’re incredibly talented.”

Gargano was one of the cornerstones of NXT during its Black and Gold era, capturing the NXT Championship, NXT North American Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship while participating in several of the brand’s most memorable rivalries.

His comments come as WWE continues to feature NXT talent alongside established main roster stars, including through special events such as the upcoming John Cena Classic on December 14.

Gargano has also recently expressed interest in potentially participating in the John Cena Classic himself.