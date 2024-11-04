Johnny Gargano has sent a message to Indi Hartwell after her WWE release on Friday.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Baron Corbin was notified that his contract would not be renewed.

Additionally, Hartwell and Tegan Nox were both released from their contracts and will be free to work elsewhere in February 2025.

During the latest edition of his vlog, Gargano referred to Hartwell as “family” from their days in The Way in WWE NXT.

The video ends with, “You’ll always be family. We love you, Indi Wrestling.”

Rob Van Dam says he had a great time on this past week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the October 29th episode of WWE NXT and told NXT General Manager Ava that he wanted to be involved with the following week’s episode at the 2300 Aena.

During a recent edition of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, the Whole F’n Show commented on his experience at WWE NXT. He said,

“I’ve been there twice before, and it was a long time ago, ten years ago, and it did look a little different. They definitely had moved some stuff around, and if they had that many warehouses, then I didn’t realize it before, but a lot of that is theirs. It was really cool. It was just a good experience, everybody was grateful. Everyone’s happy and giving the legends a lot of love. So nothing terribly exciting, but also seeing a lot of my peers as well, and Bubba Ray Dudley, he was standing in the ring when I walked in one time to that area, and I slid in behind him to surprise him, and his calfs almost exploded in my face. I texted him and told him that [laughs], but his calves were huge and veins popping out. Looks like he’s been doing some toe raises, so good job, Bubba. Saw Shawn Michaels, saw Terry Taylor, yes I did [see William Regal].”