During his interview with Scott Fishman of Wrestling Inc, Johnny Gargano discussed his goals for the WWE NXT brand heading into the new year.

Here’s what the NXT North American Champion had to say:

For NXT, I think we have to go back to hopefully having the best atmosphere in the world,” he said. “I put the TakeOver atmosphere with 15,000 people up against anything I’ve ever seen or been a part of. It is just special. Hopefully, we can get back to that. NXT in general I think we are really good at long-term storytelling. I think as long as we stick to that as our bread and butter, our future is very bright.

Check out the full interview here.