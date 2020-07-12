Johnny Gargano Shoots Down Fan Who Says He’s Afraid To Join WWE’s Main Roster

NXT superstar Johnny Gargano responded to a fan on Twitter who claimed that the former triple-crown NXT champion is afraid to go to WWE’s main roster, citing that Gargano has already achieved everything he could for the yellow-and-black brand. Gargano writes back, “Let’s talk about this “scared” narrative. I get to work side by side with my Wife and guys I’ve traveled the world with for years. I have a great relationship with everyone in the office, get to WRESTLE and help a product I truly believe in. That’s my definition of “success.”

Gargano recently defeated Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on night two of NXT’s Great American Bash special on USA. We’ll see what’s next for Johnny Wrestling next week.