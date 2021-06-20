Former WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano did an interview with ITN to discuss a wide range of topics.
Here are some of the highlights:
Candice Le Rae winning NXT Women’s Championship
“We talk about my favorite TakeOver moment and other moments. My favorite NXT moment is Candice winning the tag team title. It might be number 1 honesty. I know how hard that she has worked and we talked about what it felt like to win your first title, win my first title at takeover Toronto. It’s what you work for, it just what you dream, when you are a little kid. And Candice has been waiting for the moment for a very very long time and she has worked extremely hard, she sacrifices so much for what we do, for the women’s locker room and for NXT in general. So now, to be able to see her get that moment and win the tag team title with Indi, that we genuinely love and adore, it’s just super cool. And it’s something that I was really happy to see. It made me very very happy.”
Not liking any of his matches:
“So, we talked about how I was a chubby kid and had low self-esteem. I think it comes from a place of that to where I also just don’t want to get too comfortable. So, I am always striving for that perfect match. I am always striving for more. And I never want to be content. So, I don’t want them to be like – there was that match and I did it.. that’s the “A grade”, A+. So, I think there is just a part of me that always looks for the bad parts. And when I find one little bad part, I just hate it. So, I just end up hating all my matches. But it is a blessing and a curse. It keeps me humble it and it keeps me wanting more.”
Meeting Shawn Michaels for the first time:
“The first time when I met Shawn Michaels, was at an autograph signing when I was in High school. I got a picture with him. All I could matter was that you are my hero, man. He just said thank you.
The first time when I met him in a wrestling environment was at WWE Performance Centre. Me and Tommaso Ciampa heard that he was there that day when we were first starting in NXT. And we were walking down the hallway. We saw him coming down the same hallway. We were going to go right into him. So, we were like- this is going to be the first time that we’re going to meet Shawn Michael in person. And we looked at each other and we dipped out the wrong way. We were like we can’t do this right now. We cannot meet him right now. That was the first time I saw him.
So, my first two interactions were not the best. After meeting the guy, after talking to him, I have so much respect for that man. I have to remind him sometimes that is Shawn Michaels. I think he forgets sometimes that he is Shawn Michaels. That he is one of the best, if not the best ever to do it. So, it is super cool to see how humble he is and how much respect he has to we do.”