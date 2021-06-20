Former WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano did an interview with ITN to discuss a wide range of topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

Candice Le Rae winning NXT Women’s Championship

“We talk about my favorite TakeOver moment and other moments. My favorite NXT moment is Candice winning the tag team title. It might be number 1 honesty. I know how hard that she has worked and we talked about what it felt like to win your first title, win my first title at takeover Toronto. It’s what you work for, it just what you dream, when you are a little kid. And Candice has been waiting for the moment for a very very long time and she has worked extremely hard, she sacrifices so much for what we do, for the women’s locker room and for NXT in general. So now, to be able to see her get that moment and win the tag team title with Indi, that we genuinely love and adore, it’s just super cool. And it’s something that I was really happy to see. It made me very very happy.”

Not liking any of his matches:

“So, we talked about how I was a chubby kid and had low self-esteem. I think it comes from a place of that to where I also just don’t want to get too comfortable. So, I am always striving for that perfect match. I am always striving for more. And I never want to be content. So, I don’t want them to be like – there was that match and I did it.. that’s the “A grade”, A+. So, I think there is just a part of me that always looks for the bad parts. And when I find one little bad part, I just hate it. So, I just end up hating all my matches. But it is a blessing and a curse. It keeps me humble it and it keeps me wanting more.”

Meeting Shawn Michaels for the first time: