NXT superstar Johnny Gargano recently spoke with TV Insider to hype this evening’s episode of NXT on USA, where Gargano will be challenging Karrion Kross for the NXT championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks possibly becoming NXT champion a second time:

I think I would be able to enjoy it a bit more now. The first time was a whirlwind and a relief, to be honest. I went on such an emotional journey to get to the top of the mountain and finally win the title. Then I did it, and a lot of people didn’t know I was injured at the time. I had a really bad foot injury during pretty much my whole run, so I didn’t get to enjoy it that much. I’m 100 percent healthy now. To win it for the second time would cement my legacy in NXT as the Mount Rushmore on that list.

On Samoa Joe’s return to NXT:

Samoa Joe is a legend. You can not replace the mind he has. He has done so many things in this business, even long before WWE. I was a Samoa Joe fan growing up when I was in high school. Anything he does, he is successful at it. To have Joe in this new role on NXT, he brings a breath of fresh air and brings this whole new dynamic. I’m super excited about what he will do in the future. Whenever he is on the screen, it’s must-see TV.

What he believes Vince McMahon thinks of NXT: