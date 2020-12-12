NXT North American champion Johnny Gargano recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss his pairing with his wife Candice LeRae, and newcomersIndie Hartwell and Austin Theory, better known as “The Way.” Hear what he had to say below.

Calls Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory first round draft picks:

I feel like I do have a certain gift that I can help teach and help mold. I think the same can be said about Indi Hartwell as well. You look at Indi and you look at Austin Theory, they look like they were made in a lab. They’re the prototype. They’re basically if you look at them and you’re like, ‘Oh, these guys are the stars.’ You look at them and say, ‘Man.’ You look at their size, look at their athleticism, their strength, everything they have, honestly. They’re first-round draft picks, easily.

How he feels he and Candice can bring out the best in Hartwell and Theory:

Me and Candice, we were not given those gifts but we were given something else, and we feel like we can make Indi and Austin more complete. And we feel like with our act, we can bring out a different side of Austin Theory and a different side of Indi Hartwell that people haven’t seen on camera yet, and that’s very exciting.

