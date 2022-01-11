Former WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano says he’s getting “the itch” to return to the ring.

Gargano took to Twitter this week and wrote, “You know when I start working out to wrestling theme songs.. the itch is slowly starting to come back..”

Gargano has been a free agent since his WWE contract expired in early December. He is free to work for any promotion he wants, and has been rumored to join AEW in the near future, but nothing is official as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Gargano. You can see his full tweet below:

You know when I start working out to wrestling theme songs.. the itch is slowly starting to come back.. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 11, 2022

