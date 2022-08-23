Johnny Gargano says his big return to WWE on last night’s RAW still feels like a dream.

Gargano took to Twitter this afternoon and thanked fans at the sold out Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for how they reacted to his big surprise return last night.

“Last night still feels like a dream.. Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until I walked out! [smiling face with open mouth & tightly-closed eyes emoji] Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Wrestling is so cool. [heart emoji],” he wrote.

On a related note, Gargano responded to a tweet from the official WWE account, which said they were playing his “Rebel Heart” theme song.

Gargano replied, “Let’s get it back on Spotify and Apple Music for all the kind folks out there!”

Gargano also called on fans to help get his own Funko Pop figure released. One fan tweeted on how he hopes Gargano’s WWE return will lead to continued talk of a Gargano Funko Pop figure. Gargano responded and revealed that a figure was scheduled to be released before he left the company back in December.

“They had one scheduled to come out and then I left.. so it didn’t. So let’s start the campaign to get it back!,” Gargano wrote back to the fan.

WWE Shop has not added any new Gargano merchandise as of this writing.

While it was reported earlier that Gargano was added to WWE’s internal roster as a RAW babyface Superstar, as of this writing he still has not been added to the public roster on the official WWE website.

