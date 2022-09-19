Johnny Gargano made an appearance on WWE – Die Woche to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Gargano was asked who he would want to wrestle at WrestleMania. He thinks a match against Tommaso Ciampa would be special but then named names like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio.

“Oh boy, man. That’s tough [Gargano responded when asked who he’d like to face at WrestleMania]. Obviously, I just listed off a bunch of dream matches for me. I know there’s a lot of people out there that also in the grand scheme of things would love to see me and Tommaso [Ciampa] have a WrestleMania match. Our story throughout the years is obviously very well documented and the fact we never really got to end our story how we wanted to on a big stage. I mean there is no bigger stage than WrestleMania and what a story that could be told there if me and Tommaso actually had a WrestleMania match one year. That would be incredibly cool for both of us and for our story but it’s also, you know, I’ve mentioned a lot of guys already; Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Randy Orton, the list goes on and on and on. There’s so many great talent out there. I’m not gonna peg myself into one spot and, ‘I want this match at WrestleMania’ because there’s so many different matches there could potentially be.”