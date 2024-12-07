We have new WWE tag-team champions in the form of DIY.

DIY defeated the Motor City Machine Guns on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown to capture the titles.

During the match, Johnny Gargano teased a heel turn by saying he didn’t need Tommasso Ciampa. This all turned out to be a ruse.

Ciampa threw a chair into the ring, likely to distract the referee or create chaos in the match.

As the referee was distracted by the chair, Gargano seized the opportunity to deliver a low blow to Chris Sabin, which is a typical heel tactic in wrestling to gain an unfair advantage.

With Sabin momentarily incapacitated, Alex Shelley, Sabin’s tag team partner, was confused by the situation and was hit with a superkick from Johnny Gargano. This added further chaos to the match, leaving Shelley vulnerable.

In the final moments, DIY (Ciampa and Gargano) hit their signature move, Meet in the Middle, on Sabin, which secured the victory for them.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒𝙒 🏆 🏆#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/HuKxiCE8ik — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 7, 2024

