WWE star and manager Malcolm Bivens recently took to Twitter and shared a photo with former NXT triple-crown champion Johnny Gargano, who returned to the WWE PC to visit along with his new child, Quill. Bivens writes, “Fatherhood whoopin his ass.”

Raw tag champion Riddle also took to twitter to promote RK-Bro’s newest t-shirt design, which is in celebration of 4/20. The Bro writes, “Happy 4:20 everyone and to celebrate this beautiful day go on wweshop and get this sick limited edition RKBro 4:20 T-shirt it’s tight.”