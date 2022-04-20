WWE star and manager Malcolm Bivens recently took to Twitter and shared a photo with former NXT triple-crown champion Johnny Gargano, who returned to the WWE PC to visit along with his new child, Quill. Bivens writes, “Fatherhood whoopin his ass.”
Fatherhood whoopin his ass. pic.twitter.com/tIPK4ooSkG
— MALCOLM (@Malcolmvelli) April 19, 2022
Raw tag champion Riddle also took to twitter to promote RK-Bro’s newest t-shirt design, which is in celebration of 4/20. The Bro writes, “Happy 4:20 everyone and to celebrate this beautiful day go on wweshop and get this sick limited edition RKBro 4:20 T-shirt it’s tight.”
Happy 4:20 everyone and to celebrate this beautiful day go on wweshop and get this sick limited edition RKBro 4:20 T-shirt it’s tight 🤙 https://t.co/9iy1DLZtbl pic.twitter.com/d9DGvUgMjh
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 20, 2022