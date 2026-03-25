The North American Championship match is set for NXT Stand & Deliver.

And champion Myles Borne has a tough night of work on his hands.

During the March 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on March 24 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, a high stakes Gauntlet match took place to determine Borne’s challenger for the biggest NXT show of the year.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone had been announcing competitors for the Gauntlet on social media in the days leading up to the 3/24 episode of NXT on CW, however main roster WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano was a surprise entrant.

And with the help of Candice LeRae, he went on to win it.

With the victory, Johnny Gargano moves on to challenge Myles Borne for the North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver 2026.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 4 in St. Louis, MO.