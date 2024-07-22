Johnny Gargano and his family faced a difficult weekend as their Cleveland restaurant was destroyed by a fire.

Gargano’s Restaurant & Catering, which has been run by Johnny’s father, Frank, for many years, suffered significant damage in a fire on Sunday night. Fortunately, Frank Gargano was not at the restaurant when the fire began. While no one was seriously injured, a firefighter responding to the incident did sustain a minor back injury.

The Cleveland Fire Department initially managed to control the blaze, but a water main break caused complications, reigniting the fire and leading to the collapse of the restaurant’s roof. The building was ultimately lost.

Johnny Gargano expressed his heartbreak on social media, but also his relief that his father is safe.

“I wanted to address this because people are finding out, and I know many wrestling fans were excited to visit my Dad’s restaurant during their trip to Cleveland for SummerSlam. Last night, a fire caused severe damage to the restaurant,” Gargano wrote. “I’m thankful that my Dad wasn’t there and is okay. He is 82 years old and has dedicated his life to that place, working there daily for nearly 50 years. I basically grew up there, and now it’s gone. This is devastating for my family.”

The restaurant gained attention in 2019 when it was featured on NXT television during Gargano’s rivalry with Adam Cole.

SummerSlam is set to take place at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3. Gargano, who is currently one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions with Tommaso Ciampa, has said that competing in this event would be a dream come true.