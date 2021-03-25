Johnny Gargano will defend his WWE NXT North American Title on Night Two of the upcoming “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a 12-man Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal for next Wednesday’s NXT show. The final six competitors will advance to a Gauntlet Match on Night One of Takeover, and their order of elimination in the Battle Royal will determine the Gauntlet order.

The 12 Superstars announced for the Battle Royal are Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight.

The winner of the Gauntlet Match on Takeover Night One will then advance to Night Two to challenge Gargano, with the title on the line.

The NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event will take place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. Night One will air on the USA Network while Night Two will air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Below is the current Takeover card, along with video from the segment:

NIGHT ONE:

NXT Women’s Title Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai (c)

Triple Threat for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

Gauntlet Eliminator for a NXT North American Title Shot

6 Superstars TBA from 12-Man Battle Royal held on March 31 with Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Tyler Rust, Kushida, Cameron Grimes, Pete Dunne, Roderick Strong, Bronson Reed, and LA Knight

NIGHT TWO:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Gauntlet Eliminator winner vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

NIGHTS TO BE CONFIRMED:

Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT UK Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. WALTER (c)

