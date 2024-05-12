Sami Zayn made his stand-up comedy debut this weekend.

As noted, the WWE Intercontinental Champion appeared at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy show on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

During Zayn’s set, his opponent from WrestleMania 38, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, appeared in disguise.

Knoxville would ditch the disguise and later end up on stage with Zayn and Becky Lynch during the show.

