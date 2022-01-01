Famed actor Johnny Knoxville (Jackass, Bad Grandpa) released a statement on his personal Instagram early this morning announcing that he plans on entering this year’s Royal Rumble matchup, one of his many goals for 2022. Knoxville adds that he will channel the energy of the Rock and Abdullah The Butcher on his quest to become a world champion.

Happy New Year’s Day and love to everyone. I have a big announcement that I have been dying to get off of my chest. I spent a lot of times over the holiday thinking about how i wanted to start off my 2022, and I decided I want to do it kicking ass and taking names. And the best way to do that i feel is making a run for the Rumble, that’s right @WWE’s Royal Rumble. Training starts today, not that I will need a lot of it because I have seen the WWE’s current roster and it’s laughable to think anyone can throw me over the top rope. LAUGHABLE! I will be channeling my wrestling heroes like @therock, Abdullah the Butcher and the great Gorilla Monsoon. The way I’m looking at it I am giving myself a %100 chance of winning. What chance do you think I have? Sincerely, Johnny Knoxville, World Champ.

This wouldn’t be Knoxville’s first stint with WWE. He appeared on an episode of Raw this past December in a segment with Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, and previously appeared on Raw back in 2008 and 2010. See his statement below.