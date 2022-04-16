Johnny Knoxville was a recent guest on WWE’s The Bump series to discuss his WrestleMania 38 victory over Sami Zayn, and how happy he was that he got to share that moment with his best friends from Jackass. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it makes him happy to have been responsible for the worst day of Sami Zayn’s life:

“That makes me so happy. It makes me so happy that I can help be responsible for the worst day of his life. Nothing makes me happier than that. God, just to have the guys there — Wee Man, [Chris] Pontius, [Jeff] Tremaine, Dark Shark and Jasper, it just made it very special.”

On releasing Zayn’s number to the public:

“Yeah, well luckily, it doesn’t take a lot to get in that head of his, but I think this one worked out really well. I don’t think I went too far, I think there’s still a long distance I can travel down that road,” Knoxville said, “so I was just beginning to have my fun with Sami. It’s the gift that keep on giving. Some people, like Ehren McGhehey, are just so fun to prank. Sami Zayn definitely falls in that Ehren McGhehey category of someone who is fun to prank.”

How Zayn can really take a beating:

“I don’t want to say anything nice about Sami Zayn, so I won’t. I still have — yeah, I don’t feel respect for the man, I just feel anger towards him and I think that’s OK. Some people just hit you that way. I tried to think of something good to say about Sami — he did take a lot of pain in that match … that he lost.”

