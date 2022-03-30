Jackass film star Johnny Knoxville is slated to wrestle Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 38 this weekend.

While speaking with Bleacher Report, he was asked if some of his cast members will be at ringside with him just like they were when he competed in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

“I’ll definitely have some guys there. And I’ll do my best to keep them out of the ring,” Johnny explained. “This is between me and Sami, but I don’t know. Sami brings out the worst in everybody.”

“You don’t know how many — I went to a Los Angeles Lakers game the other night, right? And walking alone, I see seven cops standing there. And they’re like, ‘Hey Knoxville, loved you at the Royal Rumble. F–k Sami Zayn!’ I’m not lying, at least five or six different people that night said “F–k Sami Zayn” unprompted to me.

“Of course, after they said it, I’d get them to say it again, but it was just out of the blue. He just brings out the worst in everybody.”