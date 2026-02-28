Johnny TV has a brand-new look following his latest international appearance.

At the February 27 event for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, Johnny TV dropped a hair vs. hair match to Angel de Oro, resulting in the former losing his trademark locks (see photo below).

The finish saw Angel de Oro connect with a frog splash to secure the victory, sealing Johnny’s fate in the stipulation bout. Moments later, the clippers came out.

And just like that, bald Johnny TV was born.

Johnny remains signed to All Elite Wrestling and is a regular presence on Ring of Honor Wrestling programming. He is currently aligned with the MXM Collection, comprised of Mansoor and Mason Madden, with the trio collectively known as MxM TV.

It remains to be seen whether the new look makes its way to AEW or ROH television in the weeks ahead, but one thing is certain: the era of long-haired Johnny TV is officially over.

At least for now.