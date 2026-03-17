The night of WWE’s Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view on June 24, 2007 remains one of the most tragic and complicated moments in professional wrestling history. Chris Benoit was originally scheduled to face CM Punk for the ECW World Championship, but he did not appear at the event. WWE ultimately replaced Benoit with Johnny Nitro, now known as Johnny TV, whose real name is John Hennigan. What followed would become a defining moment in Hennigan’s career, but also one tied to a deeply unsettling tragedy.

Speaking during an interview on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Hennigan recalled the uncertainty surrounding that day and how he first learned he might need to step into the match.

“Around 3, I hear Chris Benoit hasn’t shown up, and if he doesn’t show up, I might need to fill in or something,” Hennigan said.

At first, Hennigan did not believe the situation would lead to a major change in the match lineup. Benoit was widely known within WWE as someone who rarely missed appearances.

Hennigan said that assumption changed later in the afternoon when WWE officials began preparing backup plans.

“At the time, I thought there’s no way Benoit misses a show, let alone a pay-per-view,” he explained. “But by 5 p.m., they told me and Mordecai to be ready. One of us might be filling in, and one of us might be winning the title.”

That meant Hennigan suddenly had to prepare for the possibility of becoming champion on very short notice.

“I spend the next two hours pacing, hoping that Chris Benoit does not show up.”

Ultimately, Hennigan replaced Benoit in the match and defeated CM Punk to capture the ECW Championship, marking a major milestone in his career. However, the moment quickly became overshadowed by the devastating news that emerged the following day.

Authorities later confirmed that Benoit had killed his wife and young son before taking his own life.

“The next day, we get the news about Benoit and what happened,” Hennigan said. “I felt like crap. I felt so guilty just for being happy with something that came to be because of the tragedy.”

Even nearly two decades later, Hennigan said the situation still leaves him with complicated emotions. While winning the ECW Championship was a major achievement professionally, the circumstances surrounding it have always made it difficult to fully celebrate.

Moments like this continue to stand as reminders of how deeply real-world events can intersect with the world of professional wrestling. While fans remember the match and the title change as part of WWE history, the tragedy surrounding that weekend forever changed how the industry and its performers view that period.

Do you remember watching the events surrounding WWE Vengeance 2007 when they unfolded?