Maple Leaf Pro has added a six-man tag team match to Northern Rising on October 3. Johnny TV, TJP and Gabriel Fuerza will face Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and Máscara Dorada at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre, the promotion announced during its September 23 episode of Mayhem.

The announcement followed a win for Johnny TV, TJP and Fuerza over Mo Jabari, El Reverso and Luigi Primo on the program. Their Northern Rising opponents bring together SUBCULTURE’s Andrews and Webster with CMLL’s Máscara Dorada. MLP’s written recap identifies that combination as the opposition for the three winners.

The new match adds a second six-man team to a card already built around several cross-promotion pairings. MLP previously confirmed that Josh Alexander and interim champion Stu Grayson will meet to determine the undisputed Canadian champion. Adam Copeland and Steve Maclin are also set to face one another.

Northern Rising is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly Maple Leaf Gardens. MLP’s event site lists the Toronto show as sold out.

Sources: Maple Leaf Pro’s September 23 Mayhem report; official Northern Rising event information.