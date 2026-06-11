A new legal filing in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit has strongly indicated that the case involving WWE and Vince McMahon could ultimately be resolved through private arbitration rather than a public court battle.

Today, a joint motion was submitted by all parties before the United States District Court of Connecticut, requesting a brief delay in upcoming proceedings tied to motions related to arbitration and discovery. The filing suggests that discussions are actively ongoing toward moving the dispute into confidential arbitration, which would significantly change the trajectory of the case.

The five-page document stated:

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the parties respectfully submit this joint motion for a short adjournment of the upcoming hearing on Defendants’ Motions to Compel Arbitration and Plaintiff’s Renewed Motion for Leave to Serve Motion-Related Discovery, which is currently scheduled for June 16, 2026. The parties are in active discussions regarding a potential agreement to arbitrate the dispute in confidential arbitration that would moot those motions. They seek this relief in good faith, to avoid unnecessarily consuming the Court’s and the parties’ resources—and so they can focus on progressing the potential arbitration agreement. The Parties respectfully propose that the Court temporarily adjourn the hearing and allow them to file a Joint Status Report within 21 days.”

If the case does move to arbitration, the proceedings would take place outside of public view, meaning any eventual outcome, including a possible settlement, would likely remain confidential and not be publicly disclosed.

The lawsuit involves Janel Grant, alongside WWE and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

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