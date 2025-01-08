It looks like JoJo Offerman is going to be “#AllElite” on some level going forward.

Following her unadvertised appearance at the AEW Collision taping on January 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she served as the ring announcer for a non-televised dark match, JoJo Offerman has been a topic of conversation within the wrestling community.

In an update, according to sources within AEW, she is expected to take on more responsibilities with the company. Specific details about her role or timeline have not been disclosed.

The 30-year-old Offerman is best known for her time in WWE, where she worked as a ring announcer, interviewer, and occasional in-ring performer. She trained as a wrestler and even appeared at WWE Survivor Series 2013, though there’s no indication she’s interested in returning to active competition.

JoJo was also part of the main cast in the first season of Total Divas and made several guest appearances in subsequent seasons.

Additionally, she pursued a career as a singer, and was notable in the wrestling world for being behind the “Somebody Call My Momma” theme used for the Tons Of Funk tag-team of Brodus Clay (Tyrus) and Matt Bloom.

After over five years as a ring announcer, Offerman quietly departed WWE in 2021.

