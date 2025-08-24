JoJo Offerman, a former WWE ring announcer and cast member of Total Divas on E!, surfaced on social media today to share a statement.

The statement was in honor of the two-year anniversary of the tragic untimely passing of her husband, WWE legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda).

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever,” she wrote. “Two years without you Windham, without the one person that knew me better than anyone.”

She added, “Not a day goes by that I don’t look at something our kids are doing and wish you could still be here to enjoy it with me. We miss you so much. But we know you’re all around, I can feel it, the kids feel it. I hope we keep making you proud my love. We love you forever.”

Rest in peace to “The Eater of Worlds.”