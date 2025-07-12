– ROH Women’s World Champion Athena won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In: Texas. With the victory, “The Fallen Goddess” has earned a future guaranteed shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

– Following a match set up by special ring entrances for all involved, it was the team of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland who defeated The Young Bucks duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson with a House Call and Hidden Blade combo at AEW All In: Texas. Per the stipulations of the match, The Young Bucks are now no longer EVPs.

– The widow of the late WWE legend Bray Wyatt, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, performed the classic Chaka Khan song “Ain’t Nobody” live for the special ring entrance of Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: Texas.

– Also at AEW All In: Texas performing was none other than the singer of The Hurt Syndicate’s popular theme song, “We Hurt People,” Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA.