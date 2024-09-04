JoJo Offerman thinks Bray Wyatt deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The widow of Windham Rotunda said as much during a recent Southern Wrestling Autographs virtual signing appearance..

“Okay good, me too,” she said when someone else introduced the idea. “Hopefully.”

She added, “He deserves it, for sure. One of the greatest minds in the business.”

Offerman then spoke about how great Paul Levesque and the McMahon family were in offering their support when he initially passed away.

“Hunter was wonderful,” she said. “Vince even gave me a call, but there’s something about Stephanie McMahon’s hugs that feel like a blanket of warmth, and all of them, honestly, all the McMahons were great, and Hunter was incredible. But I think Stephanie really made me feel like, I don’t know. Her and Hunter really went above and beyond to help with so much, so I appreciate them for that so much.”

Check out the complete appearance at Facebook.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.