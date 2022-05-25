Actor Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Baby Driver) recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype his role in the Top Gun: Maverick movie, as well as discuss his love of pro-wrestling, most notable the 1980s era of WWF. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls 80s WWF the golden era of pro-wrestling:

“That’s the golden era of professional wrestling. I’ll always be an ’80s WWF guy.”

How film acting compares to the sport of pro-wrestling:

“In film acting, you’re only as good as the person you’re sharing that space with, and in this case, I had the opportunity to share it with one of Hollywood’s greatest movie stars. It’s no different [in pro wrestling]; you need that [heel], that someone to play off of. And when you have a guy named Maverick, you know he’s the one who’s going to break the rules. You also need the guy who’s going to establish the rules; and that was my job. Through that relationship comes a lot of dramatic tension that builds up throughout the film.”

Says he was a big Andre the Giant fan:

“I was a big Andre the Giant fan. He made everything he did so interesting. And Hogan slamming Andre, that’s a moment you never forget. I’ll always be in awe of that ’80s era.”