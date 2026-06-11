Former WWE star Jon Heidenreich recently reflected on the factors that led to his WWE release.

When asked what happened during that period of his career, Heidenreich admitted he made a number of mistakes.

“Some of it was my bad decisions at the time. I was showing up late to some shows. I guess it was mostly me probably being late and yeah, I would say that was my bad man.”

“I didn’t realize how lucky I was and the opportunity I had at the time. I worked my whole life to make it football. I really didn’t make it to that level. Then I get in wrestling and I get to that level.”

Heidenreich was then asked if drug use played a role.

“Yeah, some drug use.”

He explained how it impacted his travel schedule while working for WWE.

“That would cause me to be late. Sometimes I would miss my flight from WWE and have to buy another flight to get there. I was never messed up at the building where I screwed up in a match, but at home I may have stayed out the night before I was going to travel.”

Heidenreich also discussed how he justified his actions at the time.

“I had some issues with my relationship with my wife, but that’s still no excuse. At the time I used it. Well, I’m medicating myself. I don’t feel good, so I’m going to do this because I wouldn’t have to feel so hurt. But that was still stupid.”

Looking back, Heidenreich believes he should have sought help instead.

“They even had the policy back then. I could have went and said, ‘Hey man, this is what’s going on,’ and they would have helped you. I didn’t want rehab. I just didn’t want to say it.”

Later in the conversation, Heidenreich revealed how long he has been sober.

“About 10 years, probably at least.”

He also spoke candidly about his struggles with pain medication.

“Pain pills was a terrible addiction, man. I wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

“Even when I had my leg broken, they may have gave me some in the hospital, but I didn’t take any when I went home because I didn’t want them. It’s just like, man, I don’t want to start taking them things again.”

“I know people that have passed away from it. It’s a terrible thing, man. It’s really bad.”

Despite the challenges he faced during and after his wrestling career, Heidenreich said he has remained committed to staying away from pain medication.

“I don’t want them. I don’t need them. I don’t want to go through that again.”

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