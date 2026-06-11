Former WWE star Jon Heidenreich recently reflected on the viral Walmart photo that sparked widespread discussion among wrestling fans.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Heidenreich admitted he initially misunderstood why the image had attracted so much attention online.

“I thought people were bashing me because I’m at Walmart now.”

“I really did.”

“I thought they were making fun of me.”

As the reactions continued pouring in, Heidenreich realized fans had a very different perspective.

“Then people started telling me, ‘No, dude, it’s cool.'”

“‘People are happy to see you.'”

“‘People are glad you’re doing okay.'”

The former WWE star said the response caught him completely off guard.

“I didn’t expect that.”

“I really didn’t.”

“It surprised me.”

Heidenreich explained that many of the comments focused less on where he was working and more on concern for his well-being.

“A lot of people were saying, ‘I’m glad Jon’s alright.'”

“‘I’m glad he’s healthy.'”

“‘I’m glad he’s doing good.'”

According to Heidenreich, that support meant a great deal to him.

“That made me feel good.”

“It really did.”

“It meant a lot.”

The conversation eventually shifted toward his current involvement in wrestling and the opportunities he has received in recent years.

“I’m still getting to do some wrestling.”

“I’m still getting to meet fans.”

“I’m still getting to be around the business.”

Heidenreich said he remains grateful that fans still remember his WWE run decades later.

“People still remember me.”

“That’s pretty cool.”

“I’m thankful for that.”

Looking back on the viral moment, Heidenreich believes the reaction showed just how connected wrestling fans remain to performers long after they leave television.

“The fans have been great.”

“They’ve always been great.”

“I appreciate every one of them.”

Despite initially fearing the attention would be negative, Heidenreich ultimately came away encouraged by the response.

“It ended up being a really positive thing.”

“I’m glad it happened.”

“It turned out a lot different than I expected.”

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