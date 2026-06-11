Former WWE star Jon Heidenreich recently reflected on a WrestleMania match that was discussed during his time with the company but never came to fruition.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Heidenreich looked back at plans that would have involved him teaming with Snitsky against Kane and The Undertaker.

“That would have been awesome, man.”

“I would have loved it.”

“Just to be involved in something like that at WrestleMania would have been incredible.”

Heidenreich discussed what it meant to be working alongside some of WWE’s biggest names at the time.

“I was working with Undertaker.”

“Kane was involved.”

“Snitsky was involved.”

“Those were some of the biggest names in the business.”

Although the match never happened, Heidenreich said simply being considered for a WrestleMania program at that level was memorable.

“You dream about WrestleMania.”

“Everybody dreams about WrestleMania.”

“To even be in that conversation was special.”

The conversation eventually shifted to his experience working with The Undertaker, which Heidenreich called the highlight of his career.

“That’s my favorite match ever.”

“Without question.”

“Working him was just tremendous.”

Heidenreich credited The Undertaker for helping him develop as a performer during that run.

“He was unbelievable to work with.”

“He helped me so much.”

“He made everything make sense.”

Heidenreich also recalled the reaction he received following one of his matches with The Undertaker.

“I got a standing ovation.”

“That’s something I’ll never forget.”

“That meant everything to me.”

Looking back on the proposed WrestleMania match years later, Heidenreich believes it could have become a memorable moment in his WWE career.

“That would have been a lot of fun.”

“It would have been special.”

“I think people would have enjoyed it.”

Despite the plans never materializing, Heidenreich remains grateful for the opportunities he had during his WWE run.

“I got to work with The Undertaker.”

“I got to work with Kane.”

“Not many people get to say that.”

“I’m very thankful for it.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit and link to the original source with a h/t and link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.