More than two decades after one of the most controversial angles of his WWE run, former WWE star Jon Heidenreich admits the segment remains difficult for him to watch.

Appearing on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Heidenreich looked back on the infamous 2004 SmackDown segment involving Michael Cole.

The angle, which featured Heidenreich intimidating Cole before delivering a poem, sparked heavy criticism at the time and has continued to be discussed by fans ever since.

While acknowledging how uncomfortable the segment was, Heidenreich explained that as a performer trying to establish himself in WWE, he approached the assignment the same way he approached every creative direction he was given.

“It’ll always be disturbing, there’s no doubt about it. I mean, it was brought to me, I don’t remember particulars, but I do remember thinking, man, this is really off the wall. When you’re training to do vignettes and practicing in Louisville, you don’t practice for a vignette like that.”

Heidenreich then recalled how the storyline was initially presented to him and how unusual the concept seemed from the beginning.

“They said I was gonna abduct him, and bring him to the back, and then put him in a room. Then I think it was like you’re gonna act like you were watching him, and you’re going one place with it.”

According to Heidenreich, part of the controversy stemmed from the way the dialogue and presentation created implications that went beyond what was ultimately shown on television.

“It’s like you’re going like it, and then you say, I’m gonna give you a poem. But it sounds like I’m gonna give him something other than a poem. I don’t know if it’s innuendos and stuff when you say it, ‘I’ve been watching you, I know what you want, and I’m gonna give it to you.’”

Heidenreich on his infamous backstage segment with Michael Cole “That thing has made me more memorable. Not saying I’m great, but people will never forget that.” “I know he liked it (Vince) bc it was disturbing and believable.” (@ChrisVanVliet interview) pic.twitter.com/qz4lLbHTcm — Vick (@Vick_8122) June 11, 2026

Even so, Heidenreich emphasized that he rarely questioned creative plans during that stage of his career. Instead, he focused on doing whatever was asked of him and making the most of the opportunity.

“When they bring it to you, I’m not gonna say no. Like when they said you’re gonna be with Legion of Doom, I’m like, all right. Whatever they bring to you, that’s where I was. If they told me to do a backstage thing or do this, and not like killing somebody or something, where you have to go to jail. I would do it, I’m gonna do it the best I can.”

That said, Heidenreich admitted the segment’s legacy has followed him throughout the years, often becoming one of the first things fans associate with his WWE career.

A moment that was intended to generate attention ultimately became one of the most talked-about and controversial angles of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

“But I look back and all the things that have been said about all these years, it’s kind of made me infamous, more than famous. But it’s disturbing still, and it’s weird.”

Also during the interview, Heidenreich recalled fearing for his career after an accident with Randy Orton in training.