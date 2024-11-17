Jon “Bones” Jones thinks very highly of the natural, raw talent that Gable Steveson has.

So much so that he feels it is inevitable that he will become a UFC Champion one day.

Following his incredibly impressive performance at UFC 309 on Saturday night, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, the aforementioned UFC Heavyweight Champion spoke at the post-show press conference about former WWE NXT Superstar and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson being part of his training camp.

“He’s gonna be scary,” Jones said of Steveson. “He’s gonna be very scary when he decides to do MMA. He knows how to make men appear very weak. Me being one of ’em.”

Arguably the greatest MMA fighter in the history of combat sports, Jones has a respected opinion when it comes to having an eye for talent in the fight world.

As he continued to talk about working with Steveson, including bringing up a flying knee he nearly knocked out Steveson with in training (Watch Video Here), Jones insisted that it is not if, but when Steveson earns his way to UFC Championship-level status if he pursues MMA as a career.

“When he learns how to box and a little about jiu-jitsu, it’s not a matter of if he’ll become a UFC Champion, it’s when he’ll be a UFC Champion,” Jones said. “And whether he trains in Albuquerque with our family, or has a different team … whoever has him are going to be very blessed to have him. He’s an asset.”

At UFC 309, Jones defeated the consensus greatest UFC Heavyweight Champion of all-time, Stipe Miocic, via spinning back-kick knockout at 4:29 of round three in their scheduled five-round UFC Heavyweight Championship main event fight in front of U.S. President Elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk and a sold-out MSG crowd.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.