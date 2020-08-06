 Jon Moxley Says MJF Is A "Dead Man," Kenny Omega Comments On Big Swole Match

Jon Moxley Says MJF Is A “Dead Man,” Kenny Omega Comments On Big Swole Match

AEW world champion Jon Moxley cut a promo immediately after last night’s Dynamite went off the air that AEW has now shared on Twitter in a social exclusive. Moxley calls out his ALL OUT opponent MJF, who attacked Moxley during his title defense against Darby Allin in yesterday’s main event. Moxley was still able to pick up the win, then warned MJF that he’s a dead man.

Meanwhile tag champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on Britt Baker choosing her lackey Reba to face off against Big Swole during last night’s broadcast. Omega writes, “Not gonna lie, I was shocked. Impressed, even. I still laughed though. A lot. Hope the trouble was worth what she’s paying you, Reba.”

When a fan asked why the women only went three minutes Omega responded, “Reba bit off a little more than she could chew. Perhaps with a little more preparation she can take Big Swole to the full 60 minute limit one day!”

