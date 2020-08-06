Jon Moxley Says MJF Is A “Dead Man,” Kenny Omega Comments On Big Swole Match

AEW world champion Jon Moxley cut a promo immediately after last night’s Dynamite went off the air that AEW has now shared on Twitter in a social exclusive. Moxley calls out his ALL OUT opponent MJF, who attacked Moxley during his title defense against Darby Allin in yesterday’s main event. Moxley was still able to pick up the win, then warned MJF that he’s a dead man.
#SocialExclusive
The #AEW World Champion also had some strong words for the man who will challenge for the AEW World Championship Live on Pay Per View Sat, Sept 5th at #AEWAlllOut @The_MJF
Visit AEW's Official YouTube channel for highlights from tonight's episode of #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KCarFSUro4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
Meanwhile tag champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on Britt Baker choosing her lackey Reba to face off against Big Swole during last night’s broadcast. Omega writes, “Not gonna lie, I was shocked. Impressed, even. I still laughed though. A lot. Hope the trouble was worth what she’s paying you, Reba.”
When a fan asked why the women only went three minutes Omega responded, “Reba bit off a little more than she could chew. Perhaps with a little more preparation she can take Big Swole to the full 60 minute limit one day!”
Not gonna lie, I was shocked. Impressed, even. I still laughed though. A lot. Hope the trouble was worth what she’s paying you, Reba. 🥴 https://t.co/VoxHZixh2R
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 6, 2020
Reba bit off a little more than she could chew. Perhaps with a little more preparation she can take Big Swole to the full 60 minute limit one day!
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 6, 2020
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch