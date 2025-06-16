Another lawsuit has been filed against All Elite Wrestling, this time involving the promotion and its’ world champion, Jon Moxley.

The lawsuit stems from a May 10, 2023 steel cage match between Moxley and Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite. During the match, Moxley allegedly shoved production crew member Christopher Dispensa to the floor, leading to serious injuries.

As reported by Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated on Monday, Dispensa has filed a lawsuit in Michigan claiming negligence, civil assault, and battery. His legal team, Raitt Law, PLLC, says he suffered “severe neck and shoulder injuries” that required cervical fusion surgery. Dispensa, who was not a full-time AEW employee, hasn’t worked with the company since late 2024.

The suit alleges Moxley went off-script and either intended to harm Dispensa or acted with “complete disregard” for the consequences. It also accuses Moxley of gross negligence and AEW of negligence in hiring and training him.

While the suit claims Moxley has a history of unpredictable behavior, multiple AEW sources told Alba they were unaware of any past disciplinary issues, with one calling Moxley a “locker room leader.” Dispensa reportedly had only a brief conversation with Moxley after the show and says AEW management has not contacted him, though he did speak with company physician Dr. Michael Sampson, who was said to be upset over the situation.

Dispensa is seeking over $25,000 in damages. AEW declined to comment, stating, “AEW does not comment on pending litigation.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding the latest AEW lawsuit continues to surface.