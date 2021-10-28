Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT (full results here) featured top superstar Jon Moxley and the Dark Order’s “10” facing off in an opening round matchup of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the AEW championship.

After a dominant performance from the Purveyor of Violence Moxley picked up the victory with his Paradigm Shift finisher. He will now face Orange Cassidy in the semifinal, but AEW has yet to announced when that bout will take place. Highlights from tonight’s matchup can be found below.

No one has been hotter than @Pres10Vance and he has a huge opportunity against @JonMoxley in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/UdQhjon3c8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021

A rabid @JonMoxley bites and claws at the mask of @Pres10Vance – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/jMQRjSEEbf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021