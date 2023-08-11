AEW superstar Jon Moxley has been advertised for another OTT event.

The Death Rider has had a string of bad luck when trying to compete for the popular Irish-promotion over the years, but is currently appearing in promotional ads for the company’s ninth anniversary event this October. As of this writing, no match or opponent has been announced for Moxley.

🎃Ninth Year Anniversary🎃

Friday Oct 27th The Hangar #Wolverhampton

Saturday Oct 28th National Stadium #Dublin

Ticket information coming soon! #OTT pic.twitter.com/fed9ID5egA — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) August 11, 2023

Moxley most recently competed on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, where he and fellow BCC member Claudio Castagnoli defeated the Lucha Bros in tag team action.