Jon Moxley and Adam Page will face off in a Texas Deathmatch at the March 5th Revolution pay-per-view.

The two top AEW stars came face-to-face at this evening’s Dynamite from Laredo shortly after The Hangman defeated Kip Sabian in singles action. The Purveyor of Violence, along with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, would then confront Page, who stood alone. Moxley and Page traded words about their long-standing rivalry, with both looking at Revolution for the feud to end.

This brought out the Dark Order led by Evil Uno, who stood in Page’s corner even though he didn’t want them there. Uno slapped Moxley, which will most likely lead to a future matchup between the two. However, on this night, Moxley looked past Uno and told Page that he wants him in a Texas Deathmatch at Revolution.

Is the story over between @JonMoxley and #HangmanAdamPage?

Meanwhile #DarkOrder's @EvilUno has something to say to Moxley himself! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ohd2BB2UDv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

Excalibur would later confirm the matchup for Revolution. An updated lineup can be found below.

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

-The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. TBD vs. TBS for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch