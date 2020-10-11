AEW world champion Jon Moxley and indie star Chris Dickinson both sat down with Sports Illustrated to hype up this evening’s Bloodsport pay per view, which is being done in conjunction GCW and will feature Moxley and Dickinson in the headlining bout. Highlights are below.

Chris Dickinson talks Bloodsports unique presentation:

CD: “It’s pro wrestling in its purest form. Because of Josh Barnett and GameChanger Wrestling, you’ll see a style you just won’t ever see on television, anywhere. No fluffy stuff. No angles. It’s pro wrestling, the way it was designed to be presented.”

Jon Moxley says he’s stoked to make Bloodsport debut:

JM: “It’s been a long time in the making, so I’m stoked. As long as some 2020 s**t doesn’t happen, like Indianapolis getting taken out by a hurricane in the next few hours, then I think the third time is going to be a charm for me.”

Whether Moxley feels any pressure to deliver big:

JM: “Dickinson will be chomping at the bit for me, but this is what I love to do. It’s all about fighting and physicality. That’s exactly what I want to do, and on that canvas with Dickinson is exactly where I want to be. I’m excited to finally get on the Bloodsport mat. I’ve been working my ass off with my catch wrestling, and I’m planning on having this match really shake things up and blow people away.”

Dickinson promises to show the world what he can do as a pro-wrestler:

“He’s a millionaire, I’m a pro wrestler. This is my opportunity to show the world real pro wrestling. Sunday night, you’ll get a chance to take a real good look at that. I respect Jon Moxley, don’t get me wrong. I’ve known him before he was in WWE. He’s a good guy. But once the bell rings, I don’t care what title he has. He bleeds and feels pain like any other human. I am going to whoop his ass.”

Dickinson says he’s more ready than he’s ever been:

“This is the AEW Champion, an IWGP US Champion, in the main event of Bloodsport. It’s the biggest match of the year for independent wrestling. I’m going to show how much I improved during the pandemic. I binged so much wrestling. Normally I’d have been wrestling three or four times a week, but instead I used that time to think and process my work. I’m in the best condition of my career for this match, and I am going to take every hit he can throw at me. I am more ready than I’ve ever been.”