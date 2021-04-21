AEW has announced a new segment for tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Former world champion Jon Moxley and his rival turned friend Eddie Kingston will be returning for the first time since the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega beat them down two weeks ago.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT IS BELOW:

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle

* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston segment

* Hangman Page (11-match win streak, 7 straight singles wins) vs. Ricky Starks (10 straight singles wins, 9-1 in last 10 overall)

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* QT Marshall (with The Nightmare Factory) vs. Billy Gunn (with The Gunn Club)